S.Korea stocks tread water as growth worries put strain

* KOSPI index steady, foreigners net sellers * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was trading flat on Friday as global growth woes and corporate earning worries kept putting a strain on the markets. The Korean won was steady against dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0215 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 0.11 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,128.21 points. ** To access the concerns over global growth worries, we need to wait for the Chinese PMI index, said Ha In-hwan, an analyst at Meritz Securities. There seems worries over Samsung Electronics' earnings, given its shares are falling, he added. ** Shares of the largest KOSPI company are trading down 1.1 percent. The chip giant has flagged earning miss, ahead of its first-quarter earnings guidance slated for April 5. ** Adding to the growth concerns, South Korea's February industrial production contracted sharply to a two-year low and missed forecasts by a large margin on shrinking output of cars and other key sectors. ** South Korea's tourism and construction shares exposed to North Korea rose as South Korean presidential office says President Moon Jae-in will meet U.S. President Donald Trump. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 98.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , steady from its previous close at 1,136.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,136.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks closed firmer . Japanese stocks rose 0.69 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.21 percent so far this year, and fell 3.3 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 118.99 million shares and of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 350. ** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 109.68, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 1.688 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 1.830 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)