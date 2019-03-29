Asia
S.Korea stocks tread water as growth worries put strain

    * KOSPI index steady, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was trading flat on
Friday as global growth woes and corporate earning worries kept
putting a strain on the markets. The Korean won was steady
against dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
 
** As of 0215 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 0.11
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,128.21 points. 
    
** To access the concerns over global growth worries, we need to
wait for the Chinese PMI index, said Ha In-hwan, an analyst at
Meritz Securities. There seems worries over Samsung Electronics'
            earnings, given its shares are falling, he added. 
    
** Shares of the largest KOSPI company are trading down 1.1
percent. The chip giant has flagged earning miss, ahead of its
first-quarter earnings guidance slated for April 5.             
    
** Adding to the growth concerns, South Korea's February
industrial production contracted sharply to a two-year low and
missed forecasts by a large margin on shrinking output of cars
and other key sectors.             
    
** South Korea's tourism and construction shares exposed to
North Korea rose as South Korean presidential office says
President Moon Jae-in will meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
            
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 98.1 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,136.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , steady from its previous close
at 1,136.8.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,136.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.12 percent, after U.S. stocks closed
firmer            . Japanese stocks         rose 0.69 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 4.21 percent so far this year, and fell
3.3 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 118.99 million shares and of the total traded issues
of 892, the number of advancing shares was 350.
    
** The won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.07 points to 109.68, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9
basis points to 1.688 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.0 basis points to 1.830 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
