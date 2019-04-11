S.Korea stocks tread water; won steady

* KOSPI index flat, foreigners net buyers * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was subdued on Thursday as lift from trade talks progress was limited. The Korean won was steady against the dollar while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0209 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index fell 1.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,223.05. ** The United States and China have largely agreed on a mechanism to police any trade agreement they reach, including establishing new "enforcement offices," said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. ** Kumho Asiana Group company shares surged after the group agrees to sell its crown jewel, Asiana Airlines , if it fails to implement a restructuring plan. The airline gained as much as 18.5 pct, while its affiliates Air Busan and Asiana IDT soared 29.9 pct and 25.6 pct, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 6.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,138.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01 percent higher than its previous close at 1,138.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,138.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks edged higher . Japanese stocks was flat. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.01 percent so far this year, but has fallen 0.1 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 157.10 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 507. ** The won has lost 2.0 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 109.53, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.731 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.869 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)