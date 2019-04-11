Asia
S.Korea stocks tread water; won steady

    * KOSPI index flat, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was subdued on
Thursday as lift from trade talks progress was limited. The
Korean won was steady against the dollar while the benchmark
bond yield fell.
 
** As of 0209 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI index
fell 1.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,223.05.
    
** The United States and China have largely agreed on a
mechanism to police any trade agreement they reach, including
establishing new "enforcement offices," said U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin.             
    
** Kumho Asiana Group company shares surged after the group
agrees to sell its crown jewel, Asiana Airlines            , if
it fails to implement a restructuring plan. The airline gained
as much as 18.5 pct, while its affiliates Air Busan            
and Asiana IDT             soared 29.9 pct and 25.6 pct,
respectively.             
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 6.9 billion won worth of shares
on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,138.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01 percent higher than its
previous close at 1,138.6.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,138.4 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,136.5 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks edged
higher            . Japanese stocks         was flat.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 9.01 percent so far this year, but has
fallen 0.1 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was
157.10 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894,
the number of advancing shares was 507.
    
** The won has lost 2.0 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 109.53, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at
1.731 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2
basis points to 1.869 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
