S.Korea stocks trim early gains; set to rise for seventh day on U.S. stimulus hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, in line with other Asian markets on U.S. stimulus hopes, but profit taking after a six-day rally trimmed earlier gains. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0243 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 5.32 points, or 0.22%, to 2,392.26, and set to extend the winning streak to a seventh straight day. ** Local financial markets will be closed on Friday for public holiday. ** Samsung Electronics fell 0.5% after gaining as much as 1.3% earlier in the session, after the chip giant said its third-quarter profit likely jumped 58% to its highest in two years, beating analyst estimates. ** "Retail investors and institutions seem to be booking profits after a series of recent gains," said Han Ji-young, Cape Investment & Securities' analyst. ** Samsung's optimistic earnings estimates were soon recognised as resolved uncertainties, leading to profit-taking, Han added. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 70.9 billion won ($61.24 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,157.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,158.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.6 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,156.9. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83%. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.78. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 0.915%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.552%. ($1 = 1,157.6600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)