Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks trim early gains; set to rise for seventh day on U.S. stimulus hopes

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, in line with other
Asian markets on U.S. stimulus hopes, but profit taking after a
six-day rally trimmed earlier gains. The won was flat, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0243 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 5.32
points, or 0.22%, to 2,392.26, and set to extend the winning
streak to a seventh straight day.
    
    ** Local financial markets will be closed on Friday for
public holiday.
    
    ** Samsung Electronics             fell 0.5% after gaining
as much as 1.3% earlier in the session, after the chip giant
said its third-quarter profit likely jumped 58% to its highest
in two years, beating analyst estimates.             
    
    ** "Retail investors and institutions seem to be booking
profits after a series of recent gains," said Han Ji-young, Cape
Investment & Securities' analyst.
    
    ** Samsung's optimistic earnings estimates were soon
recognised as resolved uncertainties, leading to profit-taking,
Han added.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 70.9 billion won ($61.24
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,157.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03% higher than its previous
close at 1,158.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,157.6
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,156.9.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.83%.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 111.78.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.2 basis points to 0.915%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.552%.

($1 = 1,157.6600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
