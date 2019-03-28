S.Korea stocks tumble as foreigners, institutions sell; bond rallies

* KOSPI index drops almost 1 pct, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond rallies SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index stumbled nearly 1 percent on Thursday as foreigners and local institutions jointly shed their exposure to local shares, amid growing worries over corporate earnings. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell to its lowest since November 2016. ** As of 0146 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 21.10 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,124.52 points. ** Chip giants, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , are leading the losses, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, noting that first-quarter performance of Samsung is worsening further, fanning anxiety among investors. ** Shares of Samsung Elec lost 1.4 percent, while SK Hynix shrank 1.3 percent. ** Shares of Hyundai AutoEver , an affiliate of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor , soared on market debut. Hyundai Motor owns 28.48 pct shares in AutoEver, while Euisun Chung, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, owns 19.47 pct of AutoEver shares. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 65.3 billion won ($57.37 million) worth of shares on the main board, while institutions were net sellers of 54.9 billion won worth of stocks. ** In the wake of global worries over economic slowdown, South Korea's bonds are rallying. June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 109.71, hit the highest since June 2017, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.707 percent below the current policy rate at 1.75 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.824 percent, the lowest since November 2016. ** The won was quoted at 1,138.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.32 percent lower than its previous close at 1,134.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,138.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,136.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.34 percent, after U.S. stocks closed down . Japanese stocks fell 1.83 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.04 percent so far this year, and fell 2.0 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 111.60 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 171. ** The won has lost 2.0 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ($1 = 1,138.2000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)