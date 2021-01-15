Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks tumble as profit-taking, foreign selling eclipse Biden's stimulus plan

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday, with most
heavyweights slumping, as profit-taking and foreign selloff
offset optimism over a U.S. stimulus proposal worth $1.9
trillion. The won edged down, while the benchmark bond yield
rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         dropped 47.61 points, or
1.51%, to 3,102.32 by 0206 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.3% in
early trade boosted by U.S. stimulus.
    
    ** President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion
stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment
was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the
distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control.
            
    
    ** Majority of heavyweights were tumbling: Chip giants
Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix             both
dropped 1.5% each, while LG Chem             and Hyundai Motor
            dropped 2.8% and 3%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 554.3 billion won ($504.16
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 655.85 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
906, the number of advancing shares was 213.
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank kept its policy
rate unchanged on Friday, but said uncertainties to growth path
remains high and added worries about fund inflows to asset
markets and rising household debt.                         
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,099.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14% lower than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,099.1
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,098.4.
    
    * In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.52.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.990%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
