S.Korea stocks tumble as profit-taking, foreign selling eclipse Biden's stimulus plan

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday, with most heavyweights slumping, as profit-taking and foreign selloff offset optimism over a U.S. stimulus proposal worth $1.9 trillion. The won edged down, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI dropped 47.61 points, or 1.51%, to 3,102.32 by 0206 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.3% in early trade boosted by U.S. stimulus. ** President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control. ** Majority of heavyweights were tumbling: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both dropped 1.5% each, while LG Chem and Hyundai Motor dropped 2.8% and 3%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 554.3 billion won ($504.16 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 655.85 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 213. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Friday, but said uncertainties to growth path remains high and added worries about fund inflows to asset markets and rising household debt. ** The won was quoted at 1,099.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,099.1 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,098.4. * In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.52. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.990%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)