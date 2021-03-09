Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks tumble over 2% on tech selloff, rising bond yields

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell for a fourth straight session on
Tuesday, dragged down by losses in technology stocks following
an overnight sell-off in their Wall Street peers and as global
recovery hopes drove bond yields higher.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         dropped 60.47 points, or
2.02%, to 2,935.64 by 0150 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous
session.
    
    ** The index has risen 2.16% so far this year, but lost 3.8%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.

    ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics             fell
1.46% and peer SK Hynix             dropped 3.32%, while both
battery maker LG Chem             and internet giant Naver
            dropped over 4%.
    
    ** That tracked a sell-off in the tech-heavy Nasdaq        
overnight, with over 10% fall from its record close in February,
in a sign that the index is in a correction.             
    
    ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that
Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package would provide
enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery,
and noted "there are tools" to deal with inflation.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 522.6 billion won ($457.48
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,142.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.81% lower than its previous
close at 1,133.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,143.1
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,142.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.16 points to 111.03.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
6.2 basis points to 1.198%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.2 basis points to 2.056%.

($1 = 1,142.3500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up