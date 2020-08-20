S.Korea stocks tumble over 2% on virus worries, Fed's gloom

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled more than 2% on Thursday as rising domestic coronavirus cases raised fears of stricter social distancing measures, while a cautious outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0221 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 53.91 points, or 2.28%, to 2,306.63. ** U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday after the minutes of Fed's late-July meeting revealed its members are considering tweaks to monetary policy, while remaining concerned that the U.S. economy's nascent recovery from the pandemic-induced recession faced an uncertain path. ** South Korean health officials are struggling to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus centred in the capital city of Seoul, as new cases levelled off but remained in the triple digits on Thursday. ** Shares of Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd rose as much as 27% after local media reported about U.S. car distributor HAAH Automotive Holdings may submit a binding offer to acquire a stake in the South Korean automaker next month. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.3 billion won ($111.49 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.44% lower than its previous close at 1,181.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.6 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.0. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.33%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 511.59 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 70. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 112.22. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 0.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 1.370%. ($1 = 1,186.6200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)