August 20, 2020 / 2:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks tumble over 2% on virus worries, Fed's gloom

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares tumbled more than 2% on Thursday as
rising domestic coronavirus cases raised fears of stricter
social distancing measures, while a cautious outlook from the
U.S. Federal Reserve dampened investor sentiment. The Korean won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0221 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 53.91
points, or 2.28%, to 2,306.63.
    
    ** U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday after the minutes of
Fed's late-July meeting revealed its members are considering
tweaks to monetary policy, while remaining concerned that the
U.S. economy's nascent recovery from the pandemic-induced
recession faced an uncertain path.             
    
    ** South Korean health officials are struggling to contain
an outbreak of the new coronavirus centred in the capital city
of Seoul, as new cases levelled off but remained in the triple
digits on Thursday.             
    
    ** Shares of Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd             rose as much
as 27% after local media reported about U.S. car distributor
HAAH Automotive Holdings may submit a binding offer to acquire a
stake in the South Korean automaker next month.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.3 billion won ($111.49
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.44% lower than its previous
close at 1,181.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,186.6
per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,186.0.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.33%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 511.59 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
901, the number of advancing shares was 70.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 112.22. 
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.8 basis points to 0.812%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.4 basis points to 1.370%.

($1 = 1,186.6200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
