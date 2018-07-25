FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 1:58 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks tumble; won gains as China eyes strong fiscal policy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slightly falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gain versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Wednesday
tracking Chinese stocks while the won rose as China's state
radio said on Monday the country will adopt a more vigorous
fiscal policy to help tackle external uncertainties without
resorting to strong policy stimulus, citing the cabinet. Bond
yields fell.             
 
** At 01:36 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.31 points or 0.19 percent
at 2,275.89.
    
    ** Shares in major shareholders of South Korea's SK
Engineering & Construction fell on Wednesday after the collapse
of a dam it was building in Laos. SK E&C's No.1 shareholder, SK
Holdings Co Ltd            , fell 3.7 percent while
second-biggest shareholder SK Discovery Co Ltd             slid
10 percent.             

    ** Shares of petrochemical manufacturer LG Chem Ltd
            jump after it reported its largest ever quarterly
sales of around 7.1 trillion won on Tuesday. LG Chem shares
climb as much as 7.3 pct to their highest since June 21; also
post their biggest pct gain since June 4.              
 
** The won was quoted at 1,127.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.67 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,135.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.16 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,110.4 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.37 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.6 percent so far this year, and
down by 7.69 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 117,881,000 shares and, of the total 882 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 301.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 50,253 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.8 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.15.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.091 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.09 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
