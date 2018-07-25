S.Korea stocks tumble; won gains as China eyes strong fiscal policy

* KOSPI index slightly falls, foreigners sell * Korean won gain versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday tracking Chinese stocks while the won rose as China's state radio said on Monday the country will adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to help tackle external uncertainties without resorting to strong policy stimulus, citing the cabinet. Bond yields fell. ** At 01:36 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.31 points or 0.19 percent at 2,275.89. ** Shares in major shareholders of South Korea's SK Engineering & Construction fell on Wednesday after the collapse of a dam it was building in Laos. SK E&C's No.1 shareholder, SK Holdings Co Ltd , fell 3.7 percent while second-biggest shareholder SK Discovery Co Ltd slid 10 percent. ** Shares of petrochemical manufacturer LG Chem Ltd jump after it reported its largest ever quarterly sales of around 7.1 trillion won on Tuesday. LG Chem shares climb as much as 7.3 pct to their highest since June 21; also post their biggest pct gain since June 4. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.67 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,135.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.16 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,110.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.37 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.6 percent so far this year, and down by 7.69 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 117,881,000 shares and, of the total 882 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 301. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 50,253 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.8 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.15. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.091 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)