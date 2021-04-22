Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks up, gains capped by rising COVID-19 cases globally

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, as it tracked a
rebound in global markets, though gains were capped on concerns
about rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 18.88 points, or 0.60%,
to 3,190.54 as of 0151 GMT, rebounding from a 1.52% drop on
Wednesday.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix            
added 0.75%, while battery maker LG Chem             and
internet giant Naver             also gained 1.74% and 0.26%,
respectively.
    
    ** But worries that rising COVID-19 cases in certain Asian
countries like India, Japan and South Korea, and in Latin
America will be a hurdle for the global economic recovery has
weighed on investor sentiment.
    
    ** South Korea reported 735 new coronavirus cases as of
Wednesday midnight, the highest daily tally since Jan. 7, data
showed.

    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 56.7 billion won ($50.81
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,116.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22% higher than its previous
close at 1,118.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.5
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,115.4.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 1,077.69 million shares. Of the total traded issues
of 908, the number of advancing shares was 513.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 110.96.
    
    ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to
1.991%.

($1 = 1,115.8400 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
