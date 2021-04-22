S.Korea stocks up, gains capped by rising COVID-19 cases globally

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, as it tracked a rebound in global markets, though gains were capped on concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.88 points, or 0.60%, to 3,190.54 as of 0151 GMT, rebounding from a 1.52% drop on Wednesday. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12% and peer SK Hynix added 0.75%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver also gained 1.74% and 0.26%, respectively. ** But worries that rising COVID-19 cases in certain Asian countries like India, Japan and South Korea, and in Latin America will be a hurdle for the global economic recovery has weighed on investor sentiment. ** South Korea reported 735 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight, the highest daily tally since Jan. 7, data showed. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 56.7 billion won ($50.81 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close at 1,118.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.4. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,077.69 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 513. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.96. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,115.8400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)