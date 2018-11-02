Asia
November 2, 2018 / 2:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks up on hopes of resolving Sino-U.S. trade row; won rises

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index jumps, foreigners buy
    * Korean won strengthens vs dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won
strengthened on Friday tracking U.S. stocks overnight and
China's gains after positive talks between China and U.S.
boosted hopes of resolving trade rows. The won and bond yields
also rose.
    
** U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping
both expressed optimism on Thursday about resolving their bitter
trade disputes ahead of a high-stakes meeting planned for the
two leaders at the end of November in Argentina.             
    
** China's bluechip index           jumped 2.1 percent,
extending its gain to a fourth day.
      
** At 01:54 GMT, the KOSPI was up 45.34 points or 2.24 percent
at 2,069.80. If the index ends trading at the current level, it
would be the biggest intraday gain since May 2017.
    
** U.S. semiconductor index        closed up 4.6 percent, towing
gains from South Korean chipmakers; Chip giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             rose 2.1
percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

** South Korea's sub-index for iron, steel and metal        
climbed 3.8 percent, with largest steel producer Posco
            up more than 5 percent. Since the steel sector was
hit hard by the Sino-U.S. trade row, signs of resolving tensions
boosted the sector, says Bang Min-jin, an analyst at Eugene
Securities. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,126.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 1.04 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,138.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.34 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,108.6 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 1.31 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 1.19 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 18.0 percent so far this year, and
down by 11.45 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 151,284,000 shares and, of the total 896 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 798.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 185,585 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.78 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.07 point to 108.67.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.959 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.94 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
