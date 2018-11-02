S.Korea stocks up on hopes of resolving Sino-U.S. trade row; won rises

* KOSPI index jumps, foreigners buy * Korean won strengthens vs dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won strengthened on Friday tracking U.S. stocks overnight and China's gains after positive talks between China and U.S. boosted hopes of resolving trade rows. The won and bond yields also rose. ** U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping both expressed optimism on Thursday about resolving their bitter trade disputes ahead of a high-stakes meeting planned for the two leaders at the end of November in Argentina. ** China's bluechip index jumped 2.1 percent, extending its gain to a fourth day. ** At 01:54 GMT, the KOSPI was up 45.34 points or 2.24 percent at 2,069.80. If the index ends trading at the current level, it would be the biggest intraday gain since May 2017. ** U.S. semiconductor index closed up 4.6 percent, towing gains from South Korean chipmakers; Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 2.1 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. ** South Korea's sub-index for iron, steel and metal climbed 3.8 percent, with largest steel producer Posco up more than 5 percent. Since the steel sector was hit hard by the Sino-U.S. trade row, signs of resolving tensions boosted the sector, says Bang Min-jin, an analyst at Eugene Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.04 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,138.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128 per U.S. dollar, down 0.34 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.31 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.19 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 18.0 percent so far this year, and down by 11.45 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 151,284,000 shares and, of the total 896 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 798. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 185,585 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.78 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 108.67. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.959 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)