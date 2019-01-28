Asia
S.Korea stocks upbeat on rising risk appetite; won firms

    * KOSPI index adds, foreigners buy
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's shares         rose for a fourth straight
session to a three-and-a-half-month high on Monday, as
foreigners stepped up purchases amid firming risk appetite. The
Korean won and bond yields also hardened.
 
** At 0207 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.61 points or 0.21 percent at
2,182.34.
    
** Risk appetite is expanding amid favorable factors including
the end of the U.S. government's partial shutdown, Noh Dong-kil,
an analyst at Shinhan Investment said, adding that there's room
for additional rise as Chinese markets opened higher. 
    
** South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai Heavy Industries
           , Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
            and Samsung Heavy Industries             climb on
media reports on Qatar's LNG project.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,116.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.42 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,121.3. 
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,116.5 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,099.05 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.24 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.44 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 6.08 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 129,122,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 888, the number of advancing shares was 379.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 84,337 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.4 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan.
11 and the low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 109.25.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.815 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.81 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
