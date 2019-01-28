S.Korea stocks upbeat on rising risk appetite; won firms

* KOSPI index adds, foreigners buy * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's shares rose for a fourth straight session to a three-and-a-half-month high on Monday, as foreigners stepped up purchases amid firming risk appetite. The Korean won and bond yields also hardened. ** At 0207 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.61 points or 0.21 percent at 2,182.34. ** Risk appetite is expanding amid favorable factors including the end of the U.S. government's partial shutdown, Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at Shinhan Investment said, adding that there's room for additional rise as Chinese markets opened higher. ** South Korean shipbuilders Hyundai Heavy Industries , Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries climb on media reports on Qatar's LNG project. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,121.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,099.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.44 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up by 6.08 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 129,122,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 379. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 84,337 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.4 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11 and the low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.25. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.815 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)