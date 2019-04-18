Asia
April 18, 2019 / 2:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks weaken on renewed U.S.-China trade tension

    * KOSPI index loses 0.7 pct, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         dropped on Thursday
as renewed trade tension between the United States and China
weighed, while pharmaceutical shares tracked losses in U.S.
peers. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell after
the central bank issued a dovish statement. 
    
** As of 0233 GMT, Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 19.83
points or 0.88 percent to 2,226.06 points.
    
** Federal Communications Commission's chairman Ajit Pai opposed
China Mobile Ltd's           bid to provide U.S.
telecommunications services, citing security risks, rekindling
tension between world's two largest economies.             
    
** South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate             
unchanged on Thursday as its export-reliant economy confronts
softer global demand and trade war uncertainties.             
    
** Top two drugmakers, Celltrion             and Samsung
BioLogics            , fell 1.9 percent and 2.4 percent,
respectively, tracking losses in U.S. bio shares.             
    
 ** South Korean automakers and part suppliers bucked the trend
on media reports that China was considering a plan to relax
controls over new car licences, with biggest automaker Hyundai
Motor             adding 3 percent.             
     
** Foreigners were net sellers of 10.6 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won quoted at 1,135.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.10 percent lower than its
previous close at 1,134.8.
** In offshore trading, the won        quoted at 1,136.8 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,135.6 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks closed
lower            . Japanese stocks         fell 0.41 percent.
    
** The KOSPI has gained 9.30 percent so far this year, while in
the previous 30 trading sessions, it has increased 3.2 percent.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume on the KOSPI index         was 178.37
million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the
number of advancing shares was 245.
    
** The won has lost 1.8 percent against the U.S dollar this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.13 points to 109.49, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6
basis points to 1.773 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.938 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Uttaresh.V)
