S.Korea stocks weaken on renewed U.S.-China trade tension

* KOSPI index loses 0.7 pct, foreigners net sellers * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index dropped on Thursday as renewed trade tension between the United States and China weighed, while pharmaceutical shares tracked losses in U.S. peers. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell after the central bank issued a dovish statement. ** As of 0233 GMT, Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 19.83 points or 0.88 percent to 2,226.06 points. ** Federal Communications Commission's chairman Ajit Pai opposed China Mobile Ltd's bid to provide U.S. telecommunications services, citing security risks, rekindling tension between world's two largest economies. ** South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Thursday as its export-reliant economy confronts softer global demand and trade war uncertainties. ** Top two drugmakers, Celltrion and Samsung BioLogics , fell 1.9 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, tracking losses in U.S. bio shares. ** South Korean automakers and part suppliers bucked the trend on media reports that China was considering a plan to relax controls over new car licences, with biggest automaker Hyundai Motor adding 3 percent. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 10.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won quoted at 1,135.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10 percent lower than its previous close at 1,134.8. ** In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,136.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks closed lower . Japanese stocks fell 0.41 percent. ** The KOSPI has gained 9.30 percent so far this year, while in the previous 30 trading sessions, it has increased 3.2 percent. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume on the KOSPI index was 178.37 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 245. ** The won has lost 1.8 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 points to 109.49, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.773 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.938 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Uttaresh.V)