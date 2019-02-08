Asia
February 8, 2019

S.Korea stocks wobble on re-emerging trade, growth concerns

    * KOSPI index falls over 1 pct, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         is set to lose more
than 1 percent on Friday as trade worries resurface, while
latest growth outlook stokes fears over global economic
slowdown. The Korean won and bond yields fell.
 
** At 0125 GMT, the KOSPI was down 22.28 points or 1.01 percent
at 2,181.14.
    
** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not plan
to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1
deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade
deal.            
    
** The European Commission sharply cut on Thursday its forecasts
for euro zone economic growth this year and next because it
expects the bloc's largest countries to be held back by global
trade tensions and an array of domestic challenges.             

** The Bank of England also saw weakest economic growth in a
decade this year as uncertainty over Brexit mounts and the
global economy slows. The central bank on Thursday slashed its
2019 economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent from a previous
estimate of 1.7 percent.             

** South Korean gaming firm Netmarble Corp's             shares
rise nearly 15 percent on a report that it will team up with
Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings           to bid for the
company that controls South Korea's Nexon         .             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,125.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.11 percent from its
previous close at 1,124.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.22
per U.S. dollar, down 0.04 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards               it was being
transacted at 1,107.4 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.31 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 1.09 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 8 percent so far this year, and up by
5.99 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 108.32 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 303.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 68.09 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.98 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan.
31 and the low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 109.32.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond
yielded 1.790 percent, lower than 1.802 percent last quoted on
the previous session.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
