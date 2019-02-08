S.Korea stocks wobble on re-emerging trade, growth concerns

* KOSPI index falls over 1 pct, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index is set to lose more than 1 percent on Friday as trade worries resurface, while latest growth outlook stokes fears over global economic slowdown. The Korean won and bond yields fell. ** At 0125 GMT, the KOSPI was down 22.28 points or 1.01 percent at 2,181.14. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal. ** The European Commission sharply cut on Thursday its forecasts for euro zone economic growth this year and next because it expects the bloc's largest countries to be held back by global trade tensions and an array of domestic challenges. ** The Bank of England also saw weakest economic growth in a decade this year as uncertainty over Brexit mounts and the global economy slows. The central bank on Thursday slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent from a previous estimate of 1.7 percent. ** South Korean gaming firm Netmarble Corp's shares rise nearly 15 percent on a report that it will team up with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings to bid for the company that controls South Korea's Nexon . ** The won was quoted at 1,125.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.11 percent from its previous close at 1,124.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.22 per U.S. dollar, down 0.04 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,107.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.31 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 1.09 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 8 percent so far this year, and up by 5.99 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 108.32 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 303. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 68.09 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.98 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31 and the low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 109.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.790 percent, lower than 1.802 percent last quoted on the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)