Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
August 20, 2018 / 1:59 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks, won bullish on optimism over Sino-U.S. talks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index climbs, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won advanced
on Monday, on optimism about planned trade talks between the
United States and China. Bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:17 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.54 points or 0.20 percent at
2,251.59. 
    
** Steelmaker POSCO             gained almost 4 percent on
optimism over more overseas sales as tariff war cools down,
while Hyundai Heavy Industries             added 7.8 percent as
it sets to sell off its factory in Onsan, which has been closed
since January 2016. 

** Samsung Heavy Industries             jumped 4.7 percent after
it got a 412-billion-won ($368.01 million) order to build two
LNGC ships.             

** Shares of Samsung Electronics             hit a new low to
43,500 won, on concerns the chip industry's peak days will soon
end. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,122.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.24 percent firmer than its
previous close of 1,124.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,122.7 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.28 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,105.2 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.41 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 8.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.47 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 81,413,000 shares and of the total 890 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 494.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 10,913 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.28 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.54.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.995 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.00 percent.

($1 = 1,119.5200 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
