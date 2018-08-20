S.Korea stocks, won bullish on optimism over Sino-U.S. talks

* KOSPI index climbs, foreigners sell * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down Aug 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won advanced on Monday, on optimism about planned trade talks between the United States and China. Bond yields fell. ** At 01:17 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.54 points or 0.20 percent at 2,251.59. ** Steelmaker POSCO gained almost 4 percent on optimism over more overseas sales as tariff war cools down, while Hyundai Heavy Industries added 7.8 percent as it sets to sell off its factory in Onsan, which has been closed since January 2016. ** Samsung Heavy Industries jumped 4.7 percent after it got a 412-billion-won ($368.01 million) order to build two LNGC ships. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics hit a new low to 43,500 won, on concerns the chip industry's peak days will soon end. ** The won was quoted at 1,122.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24 percent firmer than its previous close of 1,124.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,122.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.28 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,105.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.41 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.9 percent so far this year, and down by 0.47 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 81,413,000 shares and of the total 890 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 494. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 10,913 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.28 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.54. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.995 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.00 percent. ($1 = 1,119.5200 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)