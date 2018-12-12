S.Korea stocks, won cheer on Hyundai Motor Group surge, U.S.-China trade hopes

* KOSPI index jumps, foreigners sell * Korean won gains against dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index buoyed on Wednesday as a surge in the country's biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliates boosted investor sentiment. U.S.-China trade hopes lifted the market after the U.S. President Trump sounded upbeat about a trade deal with China. The Korean won rose while bond yields also rose. ** Hyundai Motor Co appointed President Albert Biermann as its first foreign head of research and development (R&D) as part of a sweeping reshuffle which helped send the South Korean automaker's shares surging more than 7 percent on Wednesday. ** In an interview with Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would intervene in the Justice Department's case against a top executive at China's Huawei Technologies if it would serve national security interests or help close a trade deal with China. ** Trump also said that China was buying a "tremendous amount" of U.S. soybeans and that trade talks with Beijing were already underway by telephone, with more meetings likely among U.S. and Chinese officials. ** At 02:11 GMT, the KOSPI was up 24.70 points or 1.20 percent at 2,077.67. ** Hyundai Motor Group shares jumped after appointment of a new R&D chief. Shares of Hyundai Motor Co rose as much as 8.1 percent to highest since Oct. 11, while its auto parts affiliates Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Wia were trading up 7.6 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively. The company's logistics arm Hyundai Glovis also gained 8.8 percent. ** Hydrogen-powered car parts companies surged as Hyundai Motor Co and its suppliers plan to invest $6.8 billion in research and development and to expand facilities related to fuel cell systems. Iljin Diamond Co Ltd , Neuros Co Ltd , GMB Korea Corp sky-rocketed 22.3 percent, 14.0 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,130.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.25 per U.S. dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,107.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks rose 1.95 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 16.8 percent so far this year, and down by 1.90 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 193,074,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 623. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 18,453 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.71 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 109.18. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.809 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.79 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)