August 17, 2018 / 1:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won climb on China-U.S. trade talks, lira recovery

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won
strengthened on Friday after China and the United States agreed
to hold their first trade talks since June and as the extended
gains in Turkish lira ebbed worries about a potential Turkey
crisis. South Korean bond yields fell.
 
** At 0124 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.67 points or 0.34 percent at
2,248.47.
    
** South Korea's budget carrier Jin Air Co Ltd            , an
affiliate of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd            , surged as much
as 24 percent after South Korea's transport ministry announced
its decision to not revoke the aviation business license of the
company.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.27 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,130.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.8 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,108.19 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.71 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.53 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI slipped 9.2 percent so far this year, and dipped
1.09 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 83,661,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
890, the number of advancing shares was 568.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 7,430 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.48 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.43.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.032 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.06 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
