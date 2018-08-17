S.Korea stocks, won climb on China-U.S. trade talks, lira recovery

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won strengthened on Friday after China and the United States agreed to hold their first trade talks since June and as the extended gains in Turkish lira ebbed worries about a potential Turkey crisis. South Korean bond yields fell. ** At 0124 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.67 points or 0.34 percent at 2,248.47. ** South Korea's budget carrier Jin Air Co Ltd , an affiliate of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , surged as much as 24 percent after South Korea's transport ministry announced its decision to not revoke the aviation business license of the company. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,130.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.19 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.71 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.53 percent. ** The KOSPI slipped 9.2 percent so far this year, and dipped 1.09 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 83,661,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 568. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 7,430 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.48 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.43. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.032 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.06 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)