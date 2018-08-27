S.Korea stocks, won climb over Powell comment, bullish Wall Street

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index ticked up on Monday tracking Wall Street, which hit a new high on Friday. The won gained as the dollar weakened in response to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech. Bond yields fell. ** At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.84 points or 0.12 percent at 2,296.05. ** Construction and steel stocks with exposure to North Korea, including Hanil Hyundai Cement and Sungshin Cement , drop over 10 pct after U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea on Friday, saying the two countries were not making sufficient progress on denuclearisation ** The won was quoted at 1,114.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,118.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.64 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.85 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.1 percent so far this year, and up by 0.36 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 105,961,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 281. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 62,382 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.53 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 108.71. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.96 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)