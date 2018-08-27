FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
August 27, 2018 / 2:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won climb over Powell comment, bullish Wall Street

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         ticked up on Monday
tracking Wall Street, which hit a new high on Friday. The won
gained as the dollar weakened in response to Fed Chairman Jerome
Powell's speech. Bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:39 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.84 points or 0.12 percent at
2,296.05.
    
** Construction and steel stocks with exposure to North Korea,
including Hanil Hyundai Cement             and Sungshin Cement
           , drop over 10 pct after U.S. President Donald Trump
cancelled Mike Pompeo's trip to North Korea on Friday, saying
the two countries were not making sufficient progress on
denuclearisation             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,114.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,118.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,114.7 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,097.15 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.64 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.85 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.1 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.36 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 105,961,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 891, the number of advancing shares was 281.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 62,382 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.53 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 point to 108.71.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.96 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.97 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.