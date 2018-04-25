S.Korea stocks, won decline as Treasuries extend losses

* KOSPI index falls for 4th day, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell for a fourth session on Wednesday as climbing U.S. bond yields weighed on Asia markets while foreign investors offloaded local tech stocks. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 02:40 GMT, the KOSPI was down 24.98 points or 1.01 percent at 2,439.16. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.74 percent while LG Electronics was down 2.6 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,078.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,076.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,077.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,061.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.66 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.65 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 0.1 percent so far this year, and up by 1.22 percent in the past 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won ($1.15 trillion). ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 236,724,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 876, the number of advancing shares was 265. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 458,087 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.08 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to107.62. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.241 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.23 percent. ($1 = 1,078.4000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)