April 25, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won decline as Treasuries extend losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls for 4th day, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell for a fourth
session on Wednesday as climbing U.S. bond yields weighed on
Asia markets while foreign investors offloaded local tech
stocks. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose.
 
** At 02:40 GMT, the KOSPI was down 24.98 points or 1.01 percent
at 2,439.16. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics            
fell 1.74 percent while LG Electronics             was down 2.6
percent. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,078.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.18 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,076.8.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,077.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,061.05 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.66 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.65 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 0.1 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.22 percent in the past 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won ($1.15 trillion).
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 236,724,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 876, the number of advancing shares was 265.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 458,087 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.08 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to107.62.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.65
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.241 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.23 percent.

 ($1 = 1,078.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
