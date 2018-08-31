FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 2:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won drop on concerns over Trump's trade threat

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won edged
down on Friday after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump
was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to
impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.             
 
** At 01:38 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.51 points or 0.07 percent
at 2,305.84.
    
    ** South Korea's pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms rose
after a local media report that the country's top financial
regulator would revise supervisory standards on accounting rules
for R&D spending. Shares of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd            
climbed as much as 5.2 pct, while Medipost Co Ltd            
and Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd             gained 7.4 pct and 1.9 pct,
respectively.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,113.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.43 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,108.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,112.49
per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,094.8 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.75 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.29 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.5 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.75 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 77,350,000 shares and, of the total 887 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 380.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 25,943 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.32 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 108.72.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.972 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.98 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
