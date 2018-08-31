S.Korea stocks, won drop on concerns over Trump's trade threat

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won edged down on Friday after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports. ** At 01:38 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.51 points or 0.07 percent at 2,305.84. ** South Korea's pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms rose after a local media report that the country's top financial regulator would revise supervisory standards on accounting rules for R&D spending. Shares of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd climbed as much as 5.2 pct, while Medipost Co Ltd and Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd gained 7.4 pct and 1.9 pct, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,108.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.49 per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,094.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.75 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.29 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.5 percent so far this year, and up by 0.75 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 77,350,000 shares and, of the total 887 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 380. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25,943 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.32 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.72. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.972 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.98 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)