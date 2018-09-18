FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
September 18, 2018 / 1:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won edge down as U.S. slaps fresh tariffs on Chinese goods

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won edges lower vs U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the Korean won
inched down on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on
Monday he will impose 10 percent U.S. tariffs on about $200
billion worth of Chinese imports. Bond yields also fell.
            
 
** At 01:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.35 points or 0.15 percent
at 2,299.66. LG Electronics Inc             tumbled 4.8 percent,
marking its lowest intraday trading level since Aug 3, 2017,
while its competition Samsung Electronics             edged up
0.9 percent.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,128.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,126.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.8 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,110.7 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.50 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.57 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.67 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 112,043,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 892, the number of advancing shares was 288.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 25,335 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.76 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 108.79.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.944 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.97 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.