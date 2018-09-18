S.Korea stocks, won edge down as U.S. slaps fresh tariffs on Chinese goods

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won edges lower vs U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the Korean won inched down on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will impose 10 percent U.S. tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Bond yields also fell. ** At 01:32 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.35 points or 0.15 percent at 2,299.66. LG Electronics Inc tumbled 4.8 percent, marking its lowest intraday trading level since Aug 3, 2017, while its competition Samsung Electronics edged up 0.9 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,126.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,110.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.50 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.57 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up by 0.67 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 112,043,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 288. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25,335 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.76 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.79. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.944 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.97 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)