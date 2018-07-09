FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
July 9, 2018 / 2:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won edge up on positive sentiment after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy
    * Korean won higher against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won rose on
Monday on positive investor sentiment following favourable U.S.
jobs data on Friday. South Korean bond yields also rose.             
 
** At 02:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 14.62 points or 0.64 percent
at 2,287.49.

** Shares of South Korean steel producers plunged as EU
countries voted on Thursday in favour of provisional measures
proposed by the European Commission to curb steel imports into
the bloc, following a U.S. decision to slap tariffs on EU steel
and aluminium. While the sub-index for iron, steel and metals
        tumbled 2.4 percent, Posco             and Hyundai Steel
            slid 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,111.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,115.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,111.8 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,094.85 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 1.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 1.27 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 8.05 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 143,165,000 shares and, of the total 881 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 333.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 5,460 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.27 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 108.12.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.114 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.11 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.