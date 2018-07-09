S.Korea stocks, won edge up on positive sentiment after U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won higher against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won rose on Monday on positive investor sentiment following favourable U.S. jobs data on Friday. South Korean bond yields also rose. ** At 02:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 14.62 points or 0.64 percent at 2,287.49. ** Shares of South Korean steel producers plunged as EU countries voted on Thursday in favour of provisional measures proposed by the European Commission to curb steel imports into the bloc, following a U.S. decision to slap tariffs on EU steel and aluminium. While the sub-index for iron, steel and metals tumbled 2.4 percent, Posco and Hyundai Steel slid 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,115.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.27 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,094.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.27 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and down by 8.05 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 143,165,000 shares and, of the total 881 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 333. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 5,460 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.27 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.12. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.114 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)