S.Korea stocks, won fall amid deepening trade tensions

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Friday due to deepening trade tensions among major economies after the U.S. slapped new sanctions against Moscow for a nerve agent attack in Britain. South Korean bond yields rose. ** South Korea's finance ministry on Friday said in its monthly assessment that expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and soaring oil prices are downside risks, and worsening trade tensions and a feeble job market are weighing on the economy. ** At 01:38 GMT, the KOSPI was down 21.57 points or 0.94 percent at 2,282.14. South Korean tech companies led the fall, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropping 3.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,124.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.65 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,117.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.42 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.48 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.6 percent so far this year, and up by 0.46 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 102,488,000 shares and, of the total 891 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 375. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 101,427 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.45 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.33. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.054 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)