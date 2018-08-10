FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall amid deepening trade tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won weakened
on Friday due to deepening trade tensions among major economies
after the U.S. slapped new sanctions against Moscow for a nerve
agent attack in Britain. South Korean bond yields rose.
            

** South Korea's finance ministry on Friday said in its monthly
assessment that expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate
hikes and soaring oil prices are downside risks, and worsening
trade tensions and a feeble job market are weighing on the
economy.             
 
** At 01:38 GMT, the KOSPI was down 21.57 points or 0.94 percent
at 2,282.14. South Korean tech companies led the fall, with
Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix            
dropping 3.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,124.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.65 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,117.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,108.05 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.42 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.48 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.6 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.46 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 102,488,000 shares and, of the total 891 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 375.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 101,427 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.45 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 108.33.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.054 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
