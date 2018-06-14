S.Korea stocks, won fall as Fed tightens, signals more hikes ahead

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time this year and indicated two more rate hikes were likely in 2018. ** At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was down 28.02 points or 1.13 percent at 2,440.81. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 1.5 pct to 48550 won, hitting the lowest since a 50:1 stock split in May. SK Hynix and Hyundai Motor slipped 1.6 pct and 2.5 pct, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,081.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,077.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,080.48 per U.S. dollar, up 0.43 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,063.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.41 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 0.1 percent so far this year, and down by 0.82 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 179,347,000 shares and, of the total 879 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 211. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 137,172 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.36 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,098.4 on February 6, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 107.83. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.253 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.23 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)