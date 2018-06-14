FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 1:57 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall as Fed tightens, signals more hikes ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won       
weakened on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest
rates for the second time this year and indicated two more rate
hikes were likely in 2018.             
 
** At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was down 28.02 points or 1.13 percent
at 2,440.81. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics            
dropped 1.5 pct to 48550 won, hitting the lowest since a 50:1
stock split in May. SK Hynix             and Hyundai Motor
            slipped 1.6 pct and 2.5 pct, respectively.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,081.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.38 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,077.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,080.48
per U.S. dollar, up 0.43 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,063.55 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.41 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 0.1 percent so far this year, and down
by 0.82 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 179,347,000 shares and, of the total 879 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 211.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 137,172 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.36 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,098.4 on February 6, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.11 points to 107.83.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.253 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.23 percent.
    

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
