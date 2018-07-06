S.Korea stocks, won fall as U.S. tariffs deadline nears

* KOSPI index edges down, foreigners sell Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won fell on Friday ahead of a U.S. deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese imports. South Korea's bond yields rose. ** President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. would begin collecting tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports at 12:01 a.m. Washington time (0401 GMT) on Friday, while China accused the U.S. of "opening fire" on the world with tariffs. ** At 0216 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.74 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,253.81. Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent after the tech giant said its April-June profit was likely 14.8 trillion won ($13.2 billion), below the 14.9 trillion won average of 18 analysts' estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll. Revenue likely fell 4.9 percent from a year earlier to 58 trillion won, dampening investor sentiment. ** South Korea's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped more than 3 percent on optimistic outlook after reports that the U.S. and the EU may agree to withdraw auto tariffs. With this gain, Hyundai Motor became the country's 4th largest company by market capitalisation, according to stock exchange data. Kia Motors , the nation's 2nd largest automaker, jumped while key affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group including Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Globis leaped as much as 4.8 percent and 4 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,118.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.69 per dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.61 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.5 percent so far this year, and down by 8.44 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 145,260,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 429. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74,358 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has risen 4.98 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.15. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.103 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)