Asia
July 6, 2018 / 2:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall as U.S. tariffs deadline nears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index edges down, foreigners sell 
Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won fell on
Friday ahead of a U.S. deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese
imports. South Korea's bond yields rose.

** President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. would begin
collecting tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports at
12:01 a.m. Washington time (0401 GMT) on Friday, while China
accused the U.S. of "opening fire" on the world with tariffs.
            
 
** At 0216 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.74 points, or 0.17 percent,
at 2,253.81. Samsung Electronics             fell more than 2
percent after the tech giant said its April-June profit was
likely 14.8 trillion won ($13.2 billion), below the 14.9
trillion won average of 18 analysts' estimates in a Thomson
Reuters poll. Revenue likely fell 4.9 percent from a year
earlier to 58 trillion won, dampening investor
sentiment.            
    
** South Korea's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor            
jumped more than 3 percent on optimistic outlook after reports
that the U.S. and the EU may agree to withdraw auto tariffs.
With this gain, Hyundai Motor became the country's 4th largest
company by market capitalisation, according to stock exchange
data. Kia Motors            , the nation's 2nd largest
automaker, jumped while key affiliates of Hyundai Motor Group
including Hyundai Mobis             and Hyundai Globis
            leaped as much as 4.8 percent and 4 percent,
respectively.                 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,120.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,118.6.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,118.69
per dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,102.85 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.61 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is down around 8.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 8.44 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was
145,260,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 881, the
number of advancing shares was 429.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 74,358 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The dollar has risen 4.98 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2
2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 108.15.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.103 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.10 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
