Asia
August 16, 2018 / 2:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall in line with Asia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    Aug 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the Korean won
tumbled on Thursday, tracking declines in other Asian markets,
while investors took a cautious stance amid fears of a Turkey
crisis and an economic slowdown in China. Bond yields fell.
 
** At 0242 GMT, the KOSPI was down 19.6 points or 0.87 percent
at 2,239.81, with Samsung Electronics            , SK Hynix
            and Posco             leading the losses.  
    
** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix plunged to a
three-month low and six-month low, respectively, pressured by
tech stock losses in the United States and China, including
Tencent.                          

** Samsung Biologics shares fell as much as 3 percent, after
South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service said it will review
the drugmaker's audits again. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,134.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.59 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,127.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.34
per U.S. dollar, up 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,114.15 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.22 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI slipped 8.5 percent so far this year, and dipped
0.61 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 130,485,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 892, the number of advancing shares was 194.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 174,244 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 108.37.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.053 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.07 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
