S.Korea stocks, won fall in line with Asia

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down Aug 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the Korean won tumbled on Thursday, tracking declines in other Asian markets, while investors took a cautious stance amid fears of a Turkey crisis and an economic slowdown in China. Bond yields fell. ** At 0242 GMT, the KOSPI was down 19.6 points or 0.87 percent at 2,239.81, with Samsung Electronics , SK Hynix and Posco leading the losses. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix plunged to a three-month low and six-month low, respectively, pressured by tech stock losses in the United States and China, including Tencent. ** Samsung Biologics shares fell as much as 3 percent, after South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service said it will review the drugmaker's audits again. ** The won was quoted at 1,134.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.59 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,127.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.34 per U.S. dollar, up 0.23 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,114.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.22 percent. ** The KOSPI slipped 8.5 percent so far this year, and dipped 0.61 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 130,485,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 194. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 174,244 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.37. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.053 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.07 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)