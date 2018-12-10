Asia
S.Korea stocks, won fall on global growth concerns; Sino-U.S. trade woes remain

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won edges lower against dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slumped on Monday
tracking losses in the U.S. market on global growth concerns
amid rising uncertainties over Sino-U.S. trade tensions. The
Korean won fell and bond yields also ticked down.
    
    ** U.S. jobs growth slowed in November and monthly wages
rose less than forecast, suggesting some moderation in economic
activity that could support expectations of fewer interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve in 2019.             
    
    ** The Japanese economy contracted the most in over four
years in the third quarter as capital expenditure tumbled,
raising concerns about demand at home and overseas as the
export-reliant nation grapples with global trade frictions.
            
    
    ** Global stock markets chilled after reports from Friday
that the daughter of Huawei's founder, a top executive at the
Chinese technology giant, was arrested in Canada, stirring up
fears it could reignite a Sino-U.S. trade row.             
    
    ** U.S.-China trade negotiations need to reach a successful
end by March 1 or new tariffs will be imposed, U.S. Trade
Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday.             
    
    ** Hackers behind a massive breach at hotel group Marriott
International Inc         left clues suggesting they were
working for a Chinese government intelligence gathering
operation, according to sources familiar with the matter. FBI
representatives could not immediately be reached for comment on
the evidence linking the attack to China. A spokesperson said on
Friday that the agency was looking into the attack, but declined
to elaborate.             
    
    ** At 0221 GMT, the KOSPI was down 24.36 points or 1.17
percent at 2,051.40, weighed down by tech shares; Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             fell 1.7
percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,122.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.28 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,119.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,123.07 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day,
while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was
being asked at 1,102.15 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 1.37 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with major losses            .
Japanese stocks         weakened 2.26 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 15.9 percent so far this year,
and down by 2.40 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 162,342,000 shares and, of the total 889 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 219.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 95,886 million won worth
of shares.
    
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.32 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 109.19.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.812 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.81 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
