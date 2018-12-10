S.Korea stocks, won fall on global growth concerns; Sino-U.S. trade woes remain

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won edges lower against dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index slumped on Monday tracking losses in the U.S. market on global growth concerns amid rising uncertainties over Sino-U.S. trade tensions. The Korean won fell and bond yields also ticked down. ** U.S. jobs growth slowed in November and monthly wages rose less than forecast, suggesting some moderation in economic activity that could support expectations of fewer interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve in 2019. ** The Japanese economy contracted the most in over four years in the third quarter as capital expenditure tumbled, raising concerns about demand at home and overseas as the export-reliant nation grapples with global trade frictions. ** Global stock markets chilled after reports from Friday that the daughter of Huawei's founder, a top executive at the Chinese technology giant, was arrested in Canada, stirring up fears it could reignite a Sino-U.S. trade row. ** U.S.-China trade negotiations need to reach a successful end by March 1 or new tariffs will be imposed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday. ** Hackers behind a massive breach at hotel group Marriott International Inc left clues suggesting they were working for a Chinese government intelligence gathering operation, according to sources familiar with the matter. FBI representatives could not immediately be reached for comment on the evidence linking the attack to China. A spokesperson said on Friday that the agency was looking into the attack, but declined to elaborate. ** At 0221 GMT, the KOSPI was down 24.36 points or 1.17 percent at 2,051.40, weighed down by tech shares; Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.7 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,122.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,119.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.07 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,102.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with major losses . Japanese stocks weakened 2.26 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.9 percent so far this year, and down by 2.40 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 162,342,000 shares and, of the total 889 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 219. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 95,886 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.32 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.19. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.812 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)