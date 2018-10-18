S.Korea stocks, won fall on hawkish Fed minutes; BOK holds rates

* KOSPI index edges down, foreigners sell * Korean won drops vs U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed broad agreement on the need to raise borrowing costs further. The Korean won fell as dollar rose to a one-week high. ** South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy steady on Thursday for a seventh straight meeting, as it assessed new signs of softness in the economy and the potential fallout from global trade frictions. After the BOK decision, December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.05 points to 108.52. ** At 0124 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.39 points or 0.16 percent at 2,164.12. ** Shares of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliates drop after U.S. Senate panel said they had asked top U.S. executives of Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp to testify at a Nov. 14 hearing over engine fire reports. ** Federal Reserve policymakers are largely united on the need to raise borrowing costs further, minutes from their most recent policy meeting show, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's view that interest rate hikes have already gone too far. ** The won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.33 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,126.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.73 per U.S. dollar, down 0.46 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,115.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.21 percent. ** The KOSPI lost around 12.2 percent so far this year, and slipped 6.13 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 86,746,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 891, the number of advancing shares was 427. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 11,782 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.22 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.68 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.003 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.02 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)