October 18, 2018 / 1:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall on hawkish Fed minutes; BOK holds rates

    * KOSPI index edges down, foreigners sell
    * Korean won drops vs U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Thursday
after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting
showed broad agreement on the need to raise borrowing costs
further. The Korean won fell as dollar rose to a one-week high. 
 
** South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy steady on
Thursday for a seventh straight meeting, as it assessed new
signs of softness in the economy and the potential fallout from
global trade frictions. After the BOK decision, December futures
on three-year treasury bonds         gained 0.05 points to
108.52.             
 
** At 0124 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.39 points or 0.16 percent
at 2,164.12.
 
** Shares of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co             and its
affiliates drop after U.S. Senate panel said they had asked top
U.S. executives of Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors
Corp             to testify at a Nov. 14 hearing over engine
fire reports.             
    
** Federal Reserve policymakers are largely united on the need
to raise borrowing costs further, minutes from their most recent
policy meeting show, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's view
that interest rate hikes have already gone too far.             
     
** The won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.33 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,126.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,132.73
per U.S. dollar, down 0.46 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
asked at 1,115.15 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.21 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI lost around 12.2 percent so far this year, and
slipped 6.13 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 86,746,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
891, the number of advancing shares was 427.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 11,782 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.22 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.68 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.003 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.02 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
