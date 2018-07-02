S.Korea stocks, won fall on political risk in EU, extended U.S.-China trade spat

* KOSPI index slips, foreigners buy * Korean won lower against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Monday over political risks in the European Union and concerns over softening in China's economic growth. Bond yields rose. ** German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer offered his resignation to party colleagues late on Sunday, escalating Germany's political crisis over a growing divide across the EU between those who want to maintain open borders and those who want to restrict the number of migrants entering the bloc. ** China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released over the weekend fell to 51.5 in June, from 51.9 in the previous month, adding to concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy amid intensifying trade tensions with the United States. ** At 01:42 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.29 points or 0.53 percent at 2,313.84. Shares of South Korea's cyclical industry material markets including steel slid on Chinese economic stagnation, which hurt investor sentiment. Domestic steel maker Posco and Hyundai Steel dropped more than 3 percent each, while other industry material stocks such as Daewoo Engineering & Construction were down 4.4 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,114.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,098.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.03 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.06 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.7 percent so far this year, and down by 5.39 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 132,688,000 shares and, of the total traded 880 issues, the number of advancing shares was 197. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 28,147 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.64 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.02. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.147 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.12 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)