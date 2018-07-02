FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 2:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall on political risk in EU, extended U.S.-China trade spat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slips, foreigners buy
    * Korean won lower against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won weakened
on Monday over political risks in the European Union and
concerns over softening in China's economic growth. Bond yields
rose.

** German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer offered his
resignation to party colleagues late on Sunday, escalating
Germany's political crisis over a growing divide across the EU
between those who want to maintain open borders and those who
want to restrict the number of migrants entering the bloc.
            

** China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released over the
weekend fell to 51.5 in June, from 51.9 in the previous month,
adding to concerns about a slowdown in the world's
second-biggest economy amid intensifying trade tensions with the
United States.             
 
** At 01:42 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.29 points or 0.53 percent
at 2,313.84. Shares of South Korea's cyclical industry material
markets including steel slid on Chinese economic stagnation,
which hurt investor sentiment. Domestic steel maker Posco
            and Hyundai Steel             dropped more than 3
percent each, while other industry material stocks such as
Daewoo Engineering & Construction             were down 4.4
percent.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,115.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.11 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,114.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,098.35 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.03 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
weakened 0.06 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 5.7 percent so far this year, and
down by 5.39 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 132,688,000 shares and, of the total traded 880
issues, the number of advancing shares was 197.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 28,147 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.64 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 108.02.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.147 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.12 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
