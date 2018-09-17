S.Korea stocks, won fall on Sino-U.S. tariff woes

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy * Korean won tumbles against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Monday amid worries about the escalating Sino-U.S. trade spat after Bloomberg reported U.S. president Trump instructed aides to proceed with additional tariffs on Chinese goods. South Korean bond yields rose. ** At 01:49 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.48 points or 0.50 percent at 2,306.77, snapping gains from Friday. ** South Korean media companies climb ahead of live broadcast of major events of the inter-Korean summit to be held from Tuesday to Thursday in Pyongyang. South Korea's YTN , which provides its main 24-hour news channel, surges 20.0 percent. iMBC Co Ltd , also engaged in broadcasting business, jumps 6.1 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,124.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.68 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,116.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.26 per U.S. dollar, down 0.32 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,107.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.71 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.2 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.0 percent so far this year, and up by 2.12 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 150,254,000 shares and, of the total 893 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 225. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 86,710 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.43 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 108.75. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.965 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)