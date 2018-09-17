FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 2:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall on Sino-U.S. tariff woes

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy
    * Korean won tumbles against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won weakened
on Monday amid worries about the escalating Sino-U.S. trade spat
after Bloomberg reported U.S. president Trump instructed aides
to proceed with additional tariffs on Chinese goods. South
Korean bond yields rose.             
 
** At 01:49 GMT, the KOSPI was down 11.48 points or 0.50 percent
at 2,306.77, snapping gains from Friday.

** South Korean media companies climb ahead of live broadcast of
major events of the inter-Korean summit to be held from Tuesday
to Thursday in Pyongyang. South Korea's YTN            , which
provides its main 24-hour news channel, surges 20.0 percent.
iMBC Co Ltd            , also engaged in broadcasting business,
jumps 6.1 percent.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,124.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.68 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,116.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.26
per U.S. dollar, down 0.32 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,107.2 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.71 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 1.2 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.0 percent so far this year, and up
by 2.12 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 150,254,000 shares and, of the total 893 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 225.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 86,710 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.43 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 108.75.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.965 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.96 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
