S.Korea stocks, won fall over China-U.S. trade woes

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields lower Sept 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump readies tariff on more Chinese imports, raising fears of further escalation in Sino-U.S. trade war. Yield on 3-year treasury bond fell as well, hovering near its lowest since October last year. ** At 01:46 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.06 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,309.82. ** Shares of Samsung SDI rise as much as 3.4 pct to 244,000 won, a record high first hit on July 13, on rising demand of batteries. ** Steel and construction shares exposed to North Korea such as Busan Industrial and Daeho AL jumped after the government said it would send special envoys to North Korea. ** Wall Street is closed on Monday for a national holiday. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.34 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,112.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.3 per U.S. dollar, down 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,098.95 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.54 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.41 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.9 percent so far this year, and up by 1.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 71,665,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 332. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 61,952 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.68 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.9. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.914 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.92 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)