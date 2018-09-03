FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 2:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won fall over China-U.S. trade woes

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won drops versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields lower

    Sept 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won fell on
Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump readies tariff on more
Chinese imports, raising fears of further escalation in
Sino-U.S. trade war. Yield on 3-year treasury bond           
fell as well, hovering near its lowest since October last year. 
 
** At 01:46 GMT, the KOSPI was down 13.06 points, or 0.56
percent, at 2,309.82.
    
** Shares of Samsung SDI             rise as much as 3.4 pct to
244,000 won, a record high first hit on July 13, on rising
demand of batteries.              

** Steel and construction shares exposed to North Korea such as
Busan Industrial             and Daeho AL             jumped
after the government said it would send special envoys to North
Korea.             

** Wall Street is closed on Monday for a national holiday.    
 
** The won was quoted at 1,116.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.34 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,112.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,116.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,098.95 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.54 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.41 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 5.9 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.78 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 71,665,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
893, the number of advancing shares was 332.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 61,952 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.68 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.9.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.914 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.92 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
