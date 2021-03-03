Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks, won flat on Wall St retreat, China policy tightening fears

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI inches up, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won edges up against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were nearly flat on Wednesday, as an
overnight retreat on Wall Street and China flagging inflow risks
weighed on sentiment. The won was largely unchanged, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 3.51 points, or 0.12%,
to 3,047.38 as of 0157 GMT.
    
    ** Heavyweights traded mixed, with chip giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             slid 0.48% and
0.69%, respectively, while internet giant Naver             and
biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion             rose 1.46% and
3.09% each. 
    
    ** Wall Street had retreated overnight, led by Apple and
Tesla and as investors focused on negotiations over President
Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which is
expected to go into overdrive this week.     
    
    ** China's top banking regulator said on Tuesday that it was
looking into ways to manage capital inflows to prevent risk of
bubbles, while it sees the lending rates to rise this year in
tandem with higher market interest rates.             
    
    ** "Markets are taking a wait-and-see stance today ahead of
the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report and as China's policy
tightening concerns continued to weigh," said Kiwoom Securities
analyst Seo Sang-young.
    
    ** "(KOSPI) may slide further in the afternoon trade,
tracking the movement in Chinese equities."
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 158.1 billion won ($140.78
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,123.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01% higher than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,123.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,123.0.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.3 basis points to 1.024%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.956%.

    ($1 = 1,122.9900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
