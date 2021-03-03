S.Korea stocks, won flat on Wall St retreat, China policy tightening fears

* KOSPI inches up, foreigners net sellers * Korean won edges up against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were nearly flat on Wednesday, as an overnight retreat on Wall Street and China flagging inflow risks weighed on sentiment. The won was largely unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 3.51 points, or 0.12%, to 3,047.38 as of 0157 GMT. ** Heavyweights traded mixed, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.48% and 0.69%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion rose 1.46% and 3.09% each. ** Wall Street had retreated overnight, led by Apple and Tesla and as investors focused on negotiations over President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which is expected to go into overdrive this week. ** China's top banking regulator said on Tuesday that it was looking into ways to manage capital inflows to prevent risk of bubbles, while it sees the lending rates to rise this year in tandem with higher market interest rates. ** "Markets are taking a wait-and-see stance today ahead of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report and as China's policy tightening concerns continued to weigh," said Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young. ** "(KOSPI) may slide further in the afternoon trade, tracking the movement in Chinese equities." ** Foreigners were net sellers of 158.1 billion won ($140.78 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,123.0. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.024%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 1.956%. ($1 = 1,122.9900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)