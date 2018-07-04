FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 1:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won gain; bond yields fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy
    * Korean won edges up against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won climbed
on Wednesday despite the escalating trade tensions between the
United States and other major economies, while bond yields fell.

** The Chinese embassy in Washington on Tuesday issued a
security advisory to Chinese nationals travelling to the U.S.
amid continuing trade tensions between the world's two biggest
economies, White House announced on Tuesday that Trump will be
telling NATO countries that the U.S. cannot be the world's piggy
bank during the summit scheduled next week.
                        
 
** At 00:56 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.80 points or 0.30 percent at
2,279.56. South Korea's Internet content service company Naver
           , which operates the nation's top search engine, rose
as much as 4.3 percent to its highest level since April.    
 
** The won was quoted at 1,116.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.22 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,118.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,114.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,097.9 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with losses, weighed down by major technology
stocks            . Japanese stocks         also weakened 0.65
percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 7.18 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 101,210,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 880, the number of advancing shares was 423.
 
** Foreign investors were net buyers of 52,599 million won worth
of shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.52 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 108.06.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.132 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.14 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
