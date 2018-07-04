S.Korea stocks, won gain; bond yields fall

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won edges up against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won climbed on Wednesday despite the escalating trade tensions between the United States and other major economies, while bond yields fell. ** The Chinese embassy in Washington on Tuesday issued a security advisory to Chinese nationals travelling to the U.S. amid continuing trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, White House announced on Tuesday that Trump will be telling NATO countries that the U.S. cannot be the world's piggy bank during the summit scheduled next week. ** At 00:56 GMT, the KOSPI was up 6.80 points or 0.30 percent at 2,279.56. South Korea's Internet content service company Naver , which operates the nation's top search engine, rose as much as 4.3 percent to its highest level since April. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,118.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,097.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses, weighed down by major technology stocks . Japanese stocks also weakened 0.65 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and down by 7.18 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 101,210,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 423. ** Foreign investors were net buyers of 52,599 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.52 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.06. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.132 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vyas Mohan)