Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
May 28, 2018 / 2:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won gain on revived N.Korea-US summit hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell 
    * Korean won rises versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields steady

    SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won       
rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday
a U.S. team had arrived in North Korea to prepare for a proposed
summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Bond
yields were unchanged.
 
** At 02:05 GMT, the KOSPI was up 16.38 points, or 0.67 percent,
at 2,477.18. Construction and railway shares surged, including
Hyundai Engineering & Construction             which jumped 28
percent and Halla Corp's             29 percent increase. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,074 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,078. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,073.46
per U.S. dollar, up 0.36 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,057.65 per dollar.
 
** ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.04 percent. 
** The KOSPI is down around 0.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.41 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 366,912,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 884, the number of advancing shares was 571.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 95,733 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.66 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on Feb. 6, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to107.87.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

