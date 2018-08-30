S.Korea stocks, won gain on trade optimism

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won rose on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street on expectations that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions. ** At 01:35 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.62 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,318.65. Steelmakers led the gains after the U.S. Commerce Department said that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation permitting targeted relief from steel and aluminium quotas from countries including South Korea. Posco and Hyundai Steel Co gained 2 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively. ** Cosmetic and duty-free firms exposed to China rose after Beijing lifted bans in more cities on tour packages to South Korea. China had earlier allowed some Shanghai-based agencies to sell South Korea tour packages. Cosmetic brands including Amorepacific Corp , popular among Chinese customers, gained 2.3 percent, while companies engaged in duty-free business such as Hotel Shilla Co Ltd and Shinsegae Inc climbed 2.4 percent and 1.8 percent respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,108.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,110.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,090.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.51 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.4 percent so far this year, and up by 0.48 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 106,161,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 476. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 82,243 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 3.92 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.71. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.969 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)