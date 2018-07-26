FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 1:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won gain on U.S.-EU dramatic trade agreement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and won rose on
Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards
eliminating trade barriers, easing immediate concerns about
worsening global trade tensions. South Korean bond yields rose.
     
** At 0122 GMT, the KOSPI was up 23.22 points or 1.02 percent at
2,296.25. Chip giant SK Hynix             climbed as much as 3.2
percent, leading the market's gain after the company on Thursday
said its second-quarter operating profit surged 83 percent from
a year earlier, beating market estimate.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,119.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.63 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,126.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,100.85 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.64 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.07 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and
slipped 7.93 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 114,899,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 883, the number of advancing shares was 620.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 14,518 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 4.77 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         dropped 0.03 points to 108.18.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond
yielded 2.088 percent, higher than previous day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
