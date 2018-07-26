S.Korea stocks, won gain on U.S.-EU dramatic trade agreement

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners sell * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and won rose on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to work towards eliminating trade barriers, easing immediate concerns about worsening global trade tensions. South Korean bond yields rose. ** At 0122 GMT, the KOSPI was up 23.22 points or 1.02 percent at 2,296.25. Chip giant SK Hynix climbed as much as 3.2 percent, leading the market's gain after the company on Thursday said its second-quarter operating profit surged 83 percent from a year earlier, beating market estimate. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.63 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,126.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,100.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.64 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.07 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and slipped 7.93 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 114,899,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 620. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 14,518 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 4.77 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.03 points to 108.18. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.088 percent, higher than previous day's 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)