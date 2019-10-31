S.Korea stocks, won jump on Fed's rate cut

* KOSPI adds nearly 1%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tracked broader Asian peers higher on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in line with expectations. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield dropped. ** The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year to help sustain U.S. growth despite a slowdown in other parts of the world, but signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse. ** As of 0159 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 17.00 points, or 0.82%, to 2,097.27. For the month, the KOSPI was set to climb 1.66%. ** Samsung Electronics shares gained nearly 2%, after the South Korean tech giant said chip sales should pick up in 2020 after it reported a 56% fall in third-quarter operating profit. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 101.0 billion won ($87.08 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,160.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.66% higher than its previous close at 1,168.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,159.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,159.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.61%, after U.S. stocks picked up . Japanese stocks rose 0.34%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.86% so far this year, and gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 166.22 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 473. ** The won has lost 3.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.17, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.44%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 1.453%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.721%. ($1 = 1,159.8000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)