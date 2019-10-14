S.Korea stocks, won jump on trade-deal optimism

* KOSPI gains 1.2%, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares jumped on Monday, after the United States and China outlined a partial trade deal in the biggest step to end their 15-month long spat. Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike, but officials on both sides said much more work needed to be done before an accord could be agreed. ** As of 0159 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 27.66 points, or 1.35%, to 2,072.27. ** Though the agreement was not complete, but such deal had been unprecedented in past one and half years, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment. Unless the trade conflicts escalate further, performances of South Korean chip makers and chemical firms would improve next year, he added. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose more than 2% to their highest level since June 2018, as demand from China was seen growing with signs of a resolution to the Sino-U.S. trade conflict. ** Shares of Woongjin and Woongjin Thinkbig soared, as a gaming firm Netmarble was selected as a preferred bidder to buy a stake in their water purification unit, Woongjin Coway . ** Foreigners were net buyers of 89.6 billion won ($75.60 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,188.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.80%, after U.S. stocks firmed more than 1% on Friday . ** The KOSPI has risen 1.44% so far this year, and gained 6.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 180.39 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 639. ** The won has lost 5.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 110.83, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 1.293%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.505%. ($1 = 1,185.2000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)