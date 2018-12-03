S.Korea stocks, won jump on U.S.-China trade truce

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won rises vs. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won jumped on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as a trade truce between the United States and China boosted investor risk appetite. ** China and the United States agreed to halt additional tariffs in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching a deal within 90 days. ** At 0212 GMT, the KOSPI was up 34.64 points, or 1.65 percent, at 2,131.50, boosted by tech giant Samsung Electronics and other large caps including LG Chem and Posco . ** Cyclical stocks jumped, with steelmaker Posco and LG Chem, the country's biggest chemical firm, gaining as much as 4.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively. Shipbuilders and construction-related firms also rose. Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd and Ssangyong Cement Industry Co Ltd climbed 4.4 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,121.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.55 per U.S. dollar, up 0.35 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,094.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.96 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.35 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.0 percent so far this year, and up by 2.75 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 172,175,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 636. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 164,063 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.61 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.9. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)