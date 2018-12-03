Asia
S.Korea stocks, won jump on U.S.-China trade truce

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy
    * Korean won rises vs. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won
jumped on Monday, in line with Asian peers, as a trade truce
between the United States and China boosted investor risk
appetite.
    
    ** China and the United States agreed to halt additional
tariffs in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as
the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh
talks aimed at reaching a deal within 90 days.             
    
    ** At 0212 GMT, the KOSPI was up 34.64 points, or 1.65
percent, at 2,131.50, boosted by tech giant Samsung Electronics
            and other large caps including LG Chem            
and Posco            .
    
    ** Cyclical stocks jumped, with steelmaker Posco and LG
Chem, the country's biggest chemical firm, gaining as much as
4.9 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively. Shipbuilders and
construction-related firms also rose. Doosan Heavy Industries
and Construction Co Ltd             and Ssangyong Cement
Industry Co Ltd             climbed 4.4 percent and 6.3 percent,
respectively.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,116.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.43 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,121.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,115.55 per U.S. dollar, up 0.35 percent from the previous day,
while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was
being asked at 1,094.7 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 1.96 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 1.35 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 15.0 percent so far this year,
and up by 2.75 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 172,175,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 892, the number of advancing shares was 636.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 164,063 million won worth
of shares.
    
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.61 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11, 2018.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 108.9.

