June 28, 2018 / 2:03 AM / in 2 hours

S.Korea stocks, won plummet on U.S.-China trade tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index plunges, foreigners sell
    * Korean won tumbles versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won weakened
on Thursday as a trade spat between the world's two biggest
economies led investors to switch out of Asian emerging markets.
Bond yields also fell.
 
** At 01:26 GMT, the KOSPI was down 17.22 points or 0.74 percent
at 2,324.81, hitting its lowest intraday level since Sep 2017.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics             dropped 2.3 percent
on its negative performance outlook for Q2, said Lee Seung-woo,
analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities, while SK Hynix
            also shed 2.4 percent.

** South Korea's cosmetics-related companies climbed on strong
export demand. Korea Customs Service on Thursday said exports
are robust on demand from China, Vietnam and the European Union.
Shares of Amorepacific Corp             surged as much as 5
percent, while Korea Kolmar             and Cosmax            
gained more than 2 percent each.                 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,121.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.38 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,117.6, hitting the lowest since Nov. 2017.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.49
per U.S. dollar, up 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,105.35 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.47 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.6 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 5.1 percent so far this year, and
down by 5.48 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 163,459,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 881, the number of advancing shares was 349.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 103,640 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.17 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 108.07.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.114 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.12 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair
