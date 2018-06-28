S.Korea stocks, won plummet on U.S.-China trade tensions

* KOSPI index plunges, foreigners sell * Korean won tumbles versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Thursday as a trade spat between the world's two biggest economies led investors to switch out of Asian emerging markets. Bond yields also fell. ** At 01:26 GMT, the KOSPI was down 17.22 points or 0.74 percent at 2,324.81, hitting its lowest intraday level since Sep 2017. Tech giant Samsung Electronics dropped 2.3 percent on its negative performance outlook for Q2, said Lee Seung-woo, analyst at Eugene Investment and Securities, while SK Hynix also shed 2.4 percent. ** South Korea's cosmetics-related companies climbed on strong export demand. Korea Customs Service on Thursday said exports are robust on demand from China, Vietnam and the European Union. Shares of Amorepacific Corp surged as much as 5 percent, while Korea Kolmar and Cosmax gained more than 2 percent each. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,117.6, hitting the lowest since Nov. 2017. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.49 per U.S. dollar, up 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,105.35 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.47 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.6 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.1 percent so far this year, and down by 5.48 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 163,459,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 349. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 103,640 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.17 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,125.17 on June 27 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.07. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.114 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.12 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)