Asia
September 6, 2018 / 2:38 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks, won rebound but trade woes linger; bond yields up

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index edged higher, foreigners sell
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields rose

    Sept 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of the South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         recovered from
previous session's losses to edge higher on Thursday, while
investors' anxiety lingered over a potentially severe escalation
in the U.S.-China trade war. The Korean won rose as the U.S.
dollar weakened and bond yields gained. 
 
** At 0147 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.43 points or 0.19 percent at
2,296.20, in contrast with Japanese and Chinese markets. 
    
** Shares exposed to North Korea jump as both Korean nations
confirm the third inter-Korean summit will take place from Sept
18 to 20 in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.             

** Leading KOSPI shares Samsung Electronics             and SK
Hynix             extended losses, falling as much as 1 percent
and 2.6 percent respectively, while Hyundai Motor            
gained over 3 percent on bullish U.S. sales. 
    
** Markets are weighed down by the imminent tariffs on $200
billion of Chinese imports, while positive impact of the
inter-Korean summit announcement will be less powerful than it
used to be, says Cho Byung-hyun, analyst, Yuanta Securities
Korea. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,119.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,121.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,118.6 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,101.5 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.30 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.42 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.1 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.51 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 156,851,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 888, the number of advancing shares was 428.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 151,135 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.9 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.96. 
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.902 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.90 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
