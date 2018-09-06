S.Korea stocks, won rebound but trade woes linger; bond yields up

* KOSPI index edged higher, foreigners sell * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields rose Sept 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of the South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index recovered from previous session's losses to edge higher on Thursday, while investors' anxiety lingered over a potentially severe escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. The Korean won rose as the U.S. dollar weakened and bond yields gained. ** At 0147 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.43 points or 0.19 percent at 2,296.20, in contrast with Japanese and Chinese markets. ** Shares exposed to North Korea jump as both Korean nations confirm the third inter-Korean summit will take place from Sept 18 to 20 in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. ** Leading KOSPI shares Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix extended losses, falling as much as 1 percent and 2.6 percent respectively, while Hyundai Motor gained over 3 percent on bullish U.S. sales. ** Markets are weighed down by the imminent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports, while positive impact of the inter-Korean summit announcement will be less powerful than it used to be, says Cho Byung-hyun, analyst, Yuanta Securities Korea. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,121.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.30 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.42 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.1 percent so far this year, and up by 0.51 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 156,851,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 428. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 151,135 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.9 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.96. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.902 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.90 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)