FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
August 28, 2018 / 2:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won rise over U.S.-Mexico trade optimism

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields steady

    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         advanced on Tuesday,
tracking Wall Street over U.S.-Mexico trade optimism. The Korean
won rose, while bond yields were steady.
    
** At 01:24 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.30 points, or 0.45 percent,
at 2,309.60.
    
** Shares of E-Mart             and Shinsegae             rise 6
percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, following a report that
both companies were accelerating the joint launch of online
shopping mall focusing on food sales. Hong Kong-based Affinity
Equity Partners will invest about 1 trillion won for integrated
corporation, according to a report by the Maeil Business
Newspaper.             

** The construction sub-index         gained 2.5 percent after
the government said it would build more apartments in an effort
to cut down ballooning housing prices.

** The won was quoted at 1,110 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.34 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,113.8. 

** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,110.54
per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,094.35 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.60 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.74 percent. 

** The KOSPI is down around 6.8 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.50 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 100,563,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 891, the number of advancing shares was 539.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 65,960 million won worth of
shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 4.14 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 108.7.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.967 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.97 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.