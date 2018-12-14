S.Korea stocks, won sag as tech shares fall amid global uncertainties

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Friday as trade hopes fade while the European Central Bank (ECB) forecast a slowdown in the euro zone. South Korean bond yields fell. ** China said on Thursday a Canadian businessman is being investigated on suspicion of harming China's security, days after a former Canadian diplomat was detained in an escalating diplomatic row. ** ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday "the balance of risk is moving to the downside owing to the persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility." ** At 02:11 GMT, the KOSPI was down 30.17 points or 1.44 percent at 2,065.38. ** Shares of Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd drop as much as 4.6 percent after the company said on Thursday its head office has been raided by South Korean prosecutors as part of a criminal probe into alleged accounting fraud. Samsung C&T Corp , which jointly owns 75 percent in Samsung BioLogics with Samsung Electronics , also edges down 3.6 percent. ** South Korea's chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled as brokers lowered the companies' target price. Lack of CPU supply, cloud server error within and outside the country, and clients expecting price cuts hit the sector, says Pak Yu-ak, an analyst with Kiwoom Securities. Samsung Electronics slid as much as 3.3 percent, hitting its lowest since stock split in May, while SK Hynix also plunged as much as 5.3 percent to lowest since August 2017. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.54 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,123.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.18 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,109.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.41 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 2.07 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.1 percent so far this year, and up by 3.51 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 224,761,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 217. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 120,444 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.98 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 109.18. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.781 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.80 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh;Editing by Sunil Nair)