S.Korea stocks, won sag as tech shares fall amid global uncertainties

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won
weakened on Friday as trade hopes fade while the European
Central Bank (ECB) forecast a slowdown in the euro zone. South
Korean bond yields fell.
    
    ** China said on Thursday a Canadian businessman is being
investigated on suspicion of harming China's security, days
after a former Canadian diplomat was detained in an escalating
diplomatic row.             

    ** ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday "the balance
of risk is moving to the downside owing to the persistence of
uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of
protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial
market volatility."             
    
    ** At 02:11 GMT, the KOSPI was down 30.17 points or 1.44
percent at 2,065.38.
    
    ** Shares of Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd             drop as
much as 4.6 percent after the company said on Thursday its head
office has been raided by South Korean prosecutors as part of a
criminal probe into alleged accounting fraud. Samsung C&T Corp
           , which jointly owns 75 percent in Samsung BioLogics
with Samsung Electronics            , also edges down 3.6
percent.             
    
    ** South Korea's chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK
Hynix             tumbled as brokers lowered the companies'
target price. Lack of CPU supply, cloud server error within and
outside the country, and clients expecting price cuts hit the
sector, says Pak Yu-ak, an analyst with Kiwoom Securities.
Samsung Electronics slid as much as 3.3 percent, hitting its
lowest since stock split in May, while SK Hynix also plunged as
much as 5.3 percent to lowest since August 2017.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.54 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,123.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,130.18 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from the previous
day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it
was being asked at 1,109.85 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 1.41 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 2.07 percent. 
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 15.1 percent so far this year,
and up by 3.51 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 224,761,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 889, the number of advancing shares was 217.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 120,444 million won worth
of shares.
    
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.98 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 109.18.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.781 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.80 percent.

