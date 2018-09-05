S.Korea stocks, won sag on persistent trade worries

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy * Korean won edges down vs U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Wednesday as ongoing trade conflicts between the world's two largest economies curbed investor appetite for riskier assets. ** At 02:11 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.97 points or 0.21 percent at 2,311.83. ** Shares of South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor and its suppliers gained after its U.S. August sales rose. While Hyundai Motor rose as much as 3.6 percent, its affiliate Kia Motors and its part suppliers such as Hyundai Wia and Mando also gained. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,114.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,099.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.57 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.28 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.2 percent so far this year, and up by 2.05 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 145,580,000 shares and, of the total 892 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 392. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 10,598 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.65 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.89. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)