September 5, 2018 / 2:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won sag on persistent trade worries

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners buy
    * Korean won edges down vs U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won weakened
on Wednesday as ongoing trade conflicts between the world's two
largest economies curbed investor appetite for riskier assets.
 
** At 02:11 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.97 points or 0.21 percent
at 2,311.83.
    
    ** Shares of South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor
            and its suppliers gained after its U.S. August sales
rose. While Hyundai Motor rose as much as 3.6 percent, its
affiliate Kia Motors             and its part suppliers such as
Hyundai Wia             and Mando             also gained.
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,116.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.18 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,114.9.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,116.1 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,099.15 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.57 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.28 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.2 percent so far this year, and up
by 2.05 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 145,580,000 shares and, of the total 892 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 392.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 10,598 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.65 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 108.89.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
