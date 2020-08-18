S.Korea stocks, won slide as domestic coronavirus cases surge

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slid on Tuesday, despite an overnight tech-fuelled rally in Wall Street, as a spike in domestic coronavirus infections dented sentiment. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0217 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 10.58 points, or 0.44%, to 2,396.91. ** South Korea warned on Monday of a looming coronavirus crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. That brought the country's total infections to 15,761 including 306 deaths. ** "The spread of the coronavirus is the biggest issue ... Uncertainties over South Korea's Aug. 1-20 trade data due later this week also weighs on sentiment," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 129.8 billion won ($109.53 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,184.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.3 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,184.3. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.72%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 422.11 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 158. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 112.14. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.832%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.397%. ($1 = 1,185.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)