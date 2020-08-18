Bonds News
August 18, 2020 / 2:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won slide as domestic coronavirus cases surge

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slid on Tuesday, despite an overnight
tech-fuelled rally in Wall Street, as a spike in domestic
coronavirus infections dented sentiment. The Korean won weakened
and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0217 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 10.58
points, or 0.44%, to 2,396.91.
    
    ** South Korea warned on Monday of a looming coronavirus
crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a church
where more than 300 members of the congregation have been
infected but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. That
brought the country's total infections to 15,761 including 306
deaths.             
    
    ** "The spread of the coronavirus is the biggest issue ...
Uncertainties over South Korea's Aug. 1-20 trade data due later
this week also weighs on sentiment," said Na Jeong-hwan, an
analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 129.8 billion won ($109.53
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,185.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08% lower than its previous
close at 1,184.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,185.3
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,184.3.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.72%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 422.11 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 158.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         was unchanged at 112.14.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.5 basis points to 0.832%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.397%.

($1 = 1,185.0600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
