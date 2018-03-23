S.Korea stocks, won slide on fears of a U.S.-China trade war

* KOSPI slides more than 2 pct, won down nearly 1 pct * Global trade war fears hurt market sentiment * S.Korea's steel imports were given tariff exemption from the US SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and its won currency slumped to two- and three-week lows on Friday as the United States and China exchanged blows over import tariffs, unnerving markets with fears of a trade war. President Donald Trump gave notice on Thursday U.S. time that he would impose tariffs on Chinese products to protect American industries, although his actions appeared to be more of a warning shot than the start of a global trade war. China's embassy in Washington vowed Beijing would "fight to the end" in any trade war. ""We will retaliate. If people want to play tough, we will play tough with them and see who will last longer," Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in a video posted to the embassy's Facebook page. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.2 percent at 2,441.51 points as of 0217 GMT, its lowest intraday trading level since March 9. The won was quoted at 1,080.3 versus dollar, 0.7 percent lower than Thursday's close of 1,072.7. It was the weakest intraday level since March 5. "A possible trade war between the United States and China is especially serious for the South Korean economy as it could directly or indirectly affect the country's trade with them as well," said Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Both countries are major South Korean trade partners. South Korea was exempted from U.S. tariffs on its steel exports, which supported steelmaker stocks in early trade, but the shares soon pared gains as market focus moved to bigger global trade fears. Posco fell more than 4 percent and Seah Steel lost 2 percent, reversing previous gains. Dongbu Steel managed to stay in positive territory, up 5.6 percent. Kiwoom Securities' Seo said that the market impact of Trump's trade measures would depend on Beijing's reaction in the near term, noting Trump still described China as a friend and negotiations were ongoing. Other market heavyweights also posted losses, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both down more than 3 percent. Offshore investors were set to be net sellers, offloading 158.6 billion Korean won ($146.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Declining issues far outnumbered advancing ones by 776 to 75. June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 107.64. 0217 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,080.3 1,072.7 Yen/won 10.2965/3081 10.2594 *KTB futures 107.62 107.54 KOSPI 2,441.51 2,496.02 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim Editing by Eric Meijer)