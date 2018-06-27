FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia
June 27, 2018 / 2:06 AM / in 2 hours

S.Korea stocks, won slip as trade friction intensifies

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slides, foreigners buy
    * Korean won lower against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bonds edge lower

    SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won slipped
on Wednesday as mounting trade friction between the world's two
biggest economies, the United States and China, pummelled
equities. Bond yields were down.
        
** After U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House
trade adviser Peter Navarro sent mixed signals on Monday, U.S.
President Donald Trump backed up Mnuchin's approach saying the
current administration's trade measurement is not restricted to
China but would target all countries.             

** U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be carrying out his
first talks with Chinese officials later in the day, an effort
to bolster security dialogue over the escalating U.S.-China
woes.             
    
** At 0144 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.54 points or 0.15 percent
at 2,347.38. Shares of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix
            rose 2.3 percent, while LG Chem             slid 3.2
percent, extending falls into a second session.
      
** Shares of Korean Air Lines             and Jin Air Co Ltd
            plunged as much as 2.1 percent and 6.7 percent
respectively, as Chairman Cho Yang-ho will be summoned on
Thursday by state prosecutors probing suspected embezzlement,
which was raised on May 31.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.2 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,114.8.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,118.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,101.55 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with gains helped by the rise in the
energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors
           . Japanese stocks         weakened 0.5 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI lost around 4.7 percent so far this year, and down
by 4.60 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 224,923,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 881, the number of advancing shares was 321.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 39,245 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.75 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018, and low is 1,120.01 on June 26, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 107.97.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond
yielded 2.149 percent, barely changed from the previous day's
2.15 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
