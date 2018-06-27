S.Korea stocks, won slip as trade friction intensifies

* KOSPI index slides, foreigners buy * Korean won lower against U.S. dollar * South Korea bonds edge lower SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won slipped on Wednesday as mounting trade friction between the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China, pummelled equities. Bond yields were down. ** After U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro sent mixed signals on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump backed up Mnuchin's approach saying the current administration's trade measurement is not restricted to China but would target all countries. ** U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be carrying out his first talks with Chinese officials later in the day, an effort to bolster security dialogue over the escalating U.S.-China woes. ** At 0144 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.54 points or 0.15 percent at 2,347.38. Shares of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix rose 2.3 percent, while LG Chem slid 3.2 percent, extending falls into a second session. ** Shares of Korean Air Lines and Jin Air Co Ltd plunged as much as 2.1 percent and 6.7 percent respectively, as Chairman Cho Yang-ho will be summoned on Thursday by state prosecutors probing suspected embezzlement, which was raised on May 31. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.2 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,114.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains helped by the rise in the energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors . Japanese stocks weakened 0.5 percent. ** The KOSPI lost around 4.7 percent so far this year, and down by 4.60 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 224,923,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 321. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 39,245 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.75 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,120.01 on June 26, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 107.97. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.149 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)