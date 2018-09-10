FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
September 10, 2018 / 2:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks, won slip on additional U.S. tariff jitters

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index inches down, foreigners sell
    * Korean won slumps against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the currency won
both weakened on Monday in line with China's blue-chip index
         , after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the
possibility of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. South
Korean bond yields rose.
 
** At 0156 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.30 points or 0.06 percent
at 2,280.28, extending losses into a fourth straight session.

** Shares of some South Korean companies surge on hopes of
higher demand for their products after the country confirmed a
case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in three years.
Shares in Gene One Life Science Inc            , engaged in the
research, development and manufacture of DNA vaccines for MERS,
skyrocketed nearly 30 percent, while mask producer Okong Corp
            and Welcron Co Ltd             surged 30 percent and
19.6 percent, respectively.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.38 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,122.8.    
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.4 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous session, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,110.7 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.69 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.01 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI slipped around 7.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.33 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 129,707,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 895, the number of advancing shares was 397.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 24,060 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 5.72 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 108.91.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.924 percent, higher than the previous
session's 1.92 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.