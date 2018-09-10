S.Korea stocks, won slip on additional U.S. tariff jitters

* KOSPI index inches down, foreigners sell * Korean won slumps against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the currency won both weakened on Monday in line with China's blue-chip index , after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. South Korean bond yields rose. ** At 0156 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.30 points or 0.06 percent at 2,280.28, extending losses into a fourth straight session. ** Shares of some South Korean companies surge on hopes of higher demand for their products after the country confirmed a case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in three years. Shares in Gene One Life Science Inc , engaged in the research, development and manufacture of DNA vaccines for MERS, skyrocketed nearly 30 percent, while mask producer Okong Corp and Welcron Co Ltd surged 30 percent and 19.6 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,122.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.4 per U.S. dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,110.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.69 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.01 percent. ** The KOSPI slipped around 7.5 percent so far this year, and down by 0.33 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 129,707,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 397. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 24,060 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 5.72 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.91. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.924 percent, higher than the previous session's 1.92 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)