S.Korea stocks won soar on free trade bloc formation, boost from airlines

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares jumped on Monday, buoyed by the formation
of a regional trade bloc and as airlines surged on reports of
Hanjin Kal's plans to buy Asiana Airlines. The won hit a near
23-month high against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
 
** By 0306 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 47.16 points,
or 1.89%, to 2,541.03. 
    
** Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world's largest
free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the
United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping
under President Donald Trump.             
    
** Hanjin Kal            , owner of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
           , is likely to buy Asiana Airlines Inc            ,
Yonhap said.             

** Shares of Asiana Airlines Inc             soared 28%, Korean
Air Lines Co Ltd             rose 8.3%, and Hanjin Kal 
            gained 3.1%.  
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 198.2 billion won ($178.88
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,107.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.73% higher than its previous
close at 1,115.6.
    
** South Korea's finance ministry issued a warning against
disorderly currency movements, as the won gained to a nearly
23-month high against the dollar.                
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,107.9 per
dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,107.8.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.45%,.
 
** The KOSPI has risen 15.62% so far this year, and gained 8.0%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The won has gained 4.4% against the dollar so far this year.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1
basis points to 0.969%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 0.9 basis points to 1.618%.


($1 = 1,108.0000 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
