S.Korea stocks, won tumble on intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won falls against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields edge lower SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won weakened on Wednesday on escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions, after U.S. trade representative Lighthizer said it will impose tariffs of 10 pct on additional $200 billion of Chinese imports. Bond yields also fell. ** At 01:11 GMT, the KOSPI was down 29.64 points or 1.29 percent at 2,264.52. ** The sub-index for transportation equipment sector tumbled 1.7 percent. Hyundai Motor fell 2 percent while Ssangyong Motor rose as much as 25.3 percent, marking its highest level since February. The gain came after Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said the company plans to invest about 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) in Ssangyong Motor over next 3-4 years. ** The won was quoted at 1,121.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.51 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,116. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.73 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,104.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.75 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks fell 1.94 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.0 percent so far this year, and down by 6.77 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 144,592,000 shares and, of the total 875 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 210. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 20,054 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.18 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 108.25. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.07 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)