July 11, 2018 / 1:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks, won tumble on intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields edge lower

    SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won weakened
on Wednesday on escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions, after U.S.
trade representative Lighthizer said it will impose tariffs of
10 pct on additional $200 billion of Chinese imports. Bond
yields also fell.             
 
** At 01:11 GMT, the KOSPI was down 29.64 points or 1.29 percent
at 2,264.52.

** The sub-index for transportation equipment sector        
tumbled 1.7 percent. Hyundai Motor             fell 2 percent
while Ssangyong Motor             rose as much as 25.3 percent,
marking its highest level since February. The gain came after
Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra said the company
plans to invest about 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) in
Ssangyong Motor over next 3-4 years.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,121.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.51 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,116. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,121.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.73 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,104.7 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.75 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         fell 1.94 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.0 percent so far this year, and
down by 6.77 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 144,592,000 shares and, of the total 875 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 210.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 20,054 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.18 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and the low is 1,125.17 on June 27, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.09 points to 108.25.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.07 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.10 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
