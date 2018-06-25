S.Korea stocks, won weaken as risk sentiment hit by U.S.-China trade spat

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won slides against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won both tumbled on Monday as lingering concerns over the U.S.-China trade friction dampened investors' risk sentiment. Bond yields dropped. ** At 0101 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.14 points or 0.52 percent at 2,345.08. Shares of Samsung Electronics dropped as much as 2.3 percent, while SK Hynix fell 4.6 percent. However, South Korean steelmaker Posco gained 3.5 percent on positive expectations after the company selected its final candidate to lead the company on Saturday. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.8 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,107.4, marking the highest since Nov 2017. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.41 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,097.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.35 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.39 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 4.5 percent so far this year, and down by 3.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 126,539,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 881, the number of advancing shares was 401. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58,417 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 4.62 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,117.4 on June 25, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to107.95. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.14 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.15 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)