June 25, 2018 / 1:41 AM / in an hour

S.Korea stocks, won weaken as risk sentiment hit by U.S.-China trade spat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won slides against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won
           both tumbled on Monday as lingering concerns over the
U.S.-China trade friction dampened investors' risk sentiment.
Bond yields dropped.
 
** At 0101 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.14 points or 0.52 percent
at 2,345.08. Shares of Samsung Electronics             dropped
as much as 2.3 percent, while SK Hynix             fell 4.6
percent. However, South Korean steelmaker Posco            
gained 3.5 percent on positive expectations after the company
selected its final candidate to lead the company on Saturday. 
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,116.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.8 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,107.4, marking the highest since Nov 2017. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.41 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,097.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.35 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.39 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 4.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.78 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 126,539,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 881, the number of advancing shares was 401.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 58,417 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 4.62 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018 and low is 1,117.4 on June 25, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to107.95.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.14 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.15 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
